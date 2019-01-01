QQQ
Range
7.68 - 8.12
Vol / Avg.
37.2K/21.7K
Div / Yield
0.52/6.39%
52 Wk
7.07 - 16
Mkt Cap
130.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.95
P/E
-
EPS
-0.26
Shares
16.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
FAT Brands Inc is a multi-brand restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets, and acquires predominantly fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. The company provides turkey burgers, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, burgers, ribs, wrap sandwiches, and others. Its brand portfolio comprises Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Johnny Rockets, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, Elevation Burger, and Yalla Mediterranean. It generates a majority of its revenues within the US.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

FAT Brands Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FAT Brands (FAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FAT Brands's (FAT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for FAT Brands (FAT) stock?

A

The latest price target for FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on October 12, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting FAT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.63% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FAT Brands (FAT)?

A

The stock price for FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is $7.95 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does FAT Brands (FAT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) reporting earnings?

A

FAT Brands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is FAT Brands (FAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FAT Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does FAT Brands (FAT) operate in?

A

FAT Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.