Range
8.02 - 8.17
Vol / Avg.
12.9K/91.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.31 - 29
Mkt Cap
166.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.11
P/E
-
EPS
-0.3
Shares
20.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
CVRx Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing minimally invasive neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. Its proprietary platform technology, Barostim, is designed to leverage the power of the brain to address the imbalance of the Autonomic Nervous System, which causes heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.440-0.520 -0.0800
REV3.860M3.658M-202.000K

CVRx Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CVRx (CVRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CVRx (NASDAQ: CVRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CVRx's (CVRX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CVRx (CVRX) stock?

A

The latest price target for CVRx (NASDAQ: CVRX) was reported by William Blair on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CVRX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CVRx (CVRX)?

A

The stock price for CVRx (NASDAQ: CVRX) is $8.14 last updated Today at 5:09:03 PM.

Q

Does CVRx (CVRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CVRx.

Q

When is CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) reporting earnings?

A

CVRx’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is CVRx (CVRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CVRx.

Q

What sector and industry does CVRx (CVRX) operate in?

A

CVRx is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.