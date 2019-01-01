QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/78.9K
Div / Yield
1.42/4.53%
52 Wk
17.67 - 35.11
Mkt Cap
3.6B
Payout Ratio
34.31
Open
-
P/E
7.37
EPS
2.26
Shares
115.4M
Outstanding
Intercorp Financial Services Inc is a financial services company based in Peru. The company provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services to individuals and corporations. Its subsidiaries are Interbank, a bank; Interseguro, an insurance company; and Inteligo, a wealth-management services and financial advisory services provider.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7600.600 -0.1600
REV295.000M253.230M-41.770M

Analyst Ratings

Intercorp Financial Servs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intercorp Financial Servs (IFS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE: IFS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Intercorp Financial Servs's (IFS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intercorp Financial Servs.

Q

What is the target price for Intercorp Financial Servs (IFS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE: IFS) was reported by JP Morgan on August 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IFS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Intercorp Financial Servs (IFS)?

A

The stock price for Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE: IFS) is $31.39 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intercorp Financial Servs (IFS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intercorp Financial Servs.

Q

When is Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE:IFS) reporting earnings?

A

Intercorp Financial Servs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Intercorp Financial Servs (IFS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intercorp Financial Servs.

Q

What sector and industry does Intercorp Financial Servs (IFS) operate in?

A

Intercorp Financial Servs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.