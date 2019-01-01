QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
The Trade Desk Inc is engaged in providing a technology platform for ad buyers. Through its cloud-based platform ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, on a multitude of devices. Its products include Data Management Platform, Cross-Device Targeting, Video Advertising, Mobile Advertising, and others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2800.420 0.1400
REV389.190M395.598M6.408M

Trade Desk Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trade Desk (TTD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trade Desk's (TTD) competitors?

A

Other companies in Trade Desk’s space includes: AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), SAP (NYSE:SAP), Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Q

What is the target price for Trade Desk (TTD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) was reported by Keybanc on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 102.00 expecting TTD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.16% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Trade Desk (TTD)?

A

The stock price for Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) is $82.82 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trade Desk (TTD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trade Desk.

Q

When is Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) reporting earnings?

A

Trade Desk’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Trade Desk (TTD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trade Desk.

Q

What sector and industry does Trade Desk (TTD) operate in?

A

Trade Desk is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.