Studio City International Holdings Ltd is a world-class gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with around 250 mass-market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, it offers non-gaming attractions, including the world's first figure-8 Ferris wheel, a Warner Bros themed family entertainment center, a 4-D Batman flight simulator, an exclusive night club, and live performance arena. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from Macau region.