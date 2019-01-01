QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Studio City International Holdings Ltd is a world-class gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with around 250 mass-market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, it offers non-gaming attractions, including the world's first figure-8 Ferris wheel, a Warner Bros themed family entertainment center, a 4-D Batman flight simulator, an exclusive night club, and live performance arena. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from Macau region.

Studio City Intl Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Studio City Intl Hldgs (MSC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE: MSC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Studio City Intl Hldgs's (MSC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Studio City Intl Hldgs (MSC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE: MSC) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 5, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.10 expecting MSC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 210.21% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Studio City Intl Hldgs (MSC)?

A

The stock price for Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE: MSC) is $5.19 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:45:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Studio City Intl Hldgs (MSC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Studio City Intl Hldgs.

Q

When is Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE:MSC) reporting earnings?

A

Studio City Intl Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Studio City Intl Hldgs (MSC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Studio City Intl Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Studio City Intl Hldgs (MSC) operate in?

A

Studio City Intl Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.