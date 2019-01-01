|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.320
|0.350
|0.0300
|REV
|70.070M
|73.939M
|3.869M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ: IIIV) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in i3 Verticals’s space includes: CSG Systems Intl (NASDAQ:CSGS), OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB), Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA), QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) and Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY).
The latest price target for i3 Verticals (NASDAQ: IIIV) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.50 expecting IIIV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.87% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for i3 Verticals (NASDAQ: IIIV) is $24.12 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for i3 Verticals.
i3 Verticals’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for i3 Verticals.
i3 Verticals is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.