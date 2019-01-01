i3 Verticals Inc offers integrated payment and software solutions to small and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. Its operating segment includes Merchant Services and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company generates maximum revenue from the Proprietary Software and Payments. The company's strategic vertical market includes schools, the public sector, not-for-profit organizations, and healthcare. It provides various solutions such as event management, gateway, payment processing, online payment, gift and loyalty programs, among others.