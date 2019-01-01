QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
i3 Verticals Inc offers integrated payment and software solutions to small and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. Its operating segment includes Merchant Services and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company generates maximum revenue from the Proprietary Software and Payments. The company's strategic vertical market includes schools, the public sector, not-for-profit organizations, and healthcare. It provides various solutions such as event management, gateway, payment processing, online payment, gift and loyalty programs, among others.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3200.350 0.0300
REV70.070M73.939M3.869M

i3 Verticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy i3 Verticals (IIIV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ: IIIV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are i3 Verticals's (IIIV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for i3 Verticals (IIIV) stock?

A

The latest price target for i3 Verticals (NASDAQ: IIIV) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.50 expecting IIIV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.87% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for i3 Verticals (IIIV)?

A

The stock price for i3 Verticals (NASDAQ: IIIV) is $24.12 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does i3 Verticals (IIIV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for i3 Verticals.

Q

When is i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) reporting earnings?

A

i3 Verticals’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is i3 Verticals (IIIV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for i3 Verticals.

Q

What sector and industry does i3 Verticals (IIIV) operate in?

A

i3 Verticals is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.