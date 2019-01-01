QQQ
Range
7.45 - 8.13
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/409.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.32 - 11.4
Mkt Cap
943.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.13
P/E
54.14
EPS
0.27
Shares
124.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
ARKO Corp operates as a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates convenience stores in the United States. It has more than 1300 retail convenience stores. Some of its regional store brands include Stop, Admiral, Apple Market, BreadBox, E-Z Mart, fas mart, Li'l Cricket, and Next Door Store. Its retail store offers hot food service, beverages, cigarettes & other tobacco products, candy, salty snacks, grocery, beer, and general merchandise. ARKO operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The company derives the majority of its revenue from retail and wholesale distribution of fuel.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.100

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV2.010B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ARKO Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ARKO (ARKO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ARKO (NASDAQ: ARKO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ARKO's (ARKO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ARKO (ARKO) stock?

A

The latest price target for ARKO (NASDAQ: ARKO) was reported by Stifel on March 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting ARKO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.31% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ARKO (ARKO)?

A

The stock price for ARKO (NASDAQ: ARKO) is $7.58 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ARKO (ARKO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ARKO.

Q

When is ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) reporting earnings?

A

ARKO’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is ARKO (ARKO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ARKO.

Q

What sector and industry does ARKO (ARKO) operate in?

A

ARKO is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.