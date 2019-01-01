|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.100
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23
|REV
|2.010B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ARKO (NASDAQ: ARKO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ARKO’s space includes: Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG), America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT), Volta (NYSE:VLTA) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM).
The latest price target for ARKO (NASDAQ: ARKO) was reported by Stifel on March 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting ARKO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.31% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ARKO (NASDAQ: ARKO) is $7.58 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for ARKO.
ARKO’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ARKO.
ARKO is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.