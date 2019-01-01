ARKO Corp operates as a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates convenience stores in the United States. It has more than 1300 retail convenience stores. Some of its regional store brands include Stop, Admiral, Apple Market, BreadBox, E-Z Mart, fas mart, Li'l Cricket, and Next Door Store. Its retail store offers hot food service, beverages, cigarettes & other tobacco products, candy, salty snacks, grocery, beer, and general merchandise. ARKO operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The company derives the majority of its revenue from retail and wholesale distribution of fuel.