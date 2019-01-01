SharkNinja Inc
(NYSE:SN)
$44.30
0.05[0.11%]
Last update: 7:00PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$44.30
0[0.00%]
Open44.300Close44.300
Vol / Avg.592.542K / 1.613MMkt Cap6.157B
Day Range43.550 - 45.20052 Wk Range25.840 - 52.900

SharkNinja Stock (NYSE:SN), Quotes and News Summary

SharkNinja Stock (NYSE: SN) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open44.300Close44.300
Vol / Avg.592.542K / 1.613MMkt Cap6.157B
Day Range43.550 - 45.20052 Wk Range25.840 - 52.900
Lisa Levin - Aug 24, 2023, 1:22PM
Lisa Levin - Nov 26, 2018, 5:26AM
Lisa Levin - Nov 23, 2018, 12:25PM
Lisa Levin - Aug 21, 2018, 4:47AM
Lisa Levin - Aug 17, 2018, 5:37AM
Lisa Levin - Aug 8, 2018, 9:12AM
Lisa Levin - Aug 8, 2018, 6:04AM
Business Wire - 5 days ago
Business Wire - Sep 7, 2023, 8:15AM
Business Wire - Aug 30, 2023, 8:00AM
Business Wire - Aug 24, 2023, 7:00AM
Business Wire - Aug 15, 2023, 10:00AM
Business Wire - Aug 10, 2023, 8:00AM
Business Wire - Jul 31, 2023, 7:00AM
Business Wire - Jul 26, 2023, 7:00AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables

Earnings

Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.470
REV950.312M
Q1 2019Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.980
REV216.722M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
2023-09-27William Blair-Initiates Coverage OnOutperform---
2023-09-11JefferiesRandal KonikInitiates Coverage OnBuyAnnounces-67.00
2018-08-08RBC Capital-DowngradesOutperformSector Perform-7.00-
2018-04-18KLR Group-DowngradesBuyHold---

Related Companies

TickerCompanyChg %Mkt Cap
SNSharkNinja0.11%6.2B
WHRWhirlpool1.64%7B
VIOTViomi Technology Co-6.81%59.1M
HELEHelen Of Troy3.36%2.7B
COOKTraeger-2.25%323.6M
Q

How do I buy SharkNinja (SN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SharkNinja's (SN) competitors?

A

Other companies in SharkNinja’s space includes: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT), Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE), Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Q

What is the target price for SharkNinja (SN) stock?

A

The latest price target for SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) was reported by William Blair on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SharkNinja (SN)?

A

The stock price for SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is $44.3 last updated October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does SharkNinja (SN) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for SharkNinja.

Q

When is SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) reporting earnings?

A

SharkNinja’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Q

Is SharkNinja (SN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SharkNinja.

Q

What sector and industry does SharkNinja (SN) operate in?

A

SharkNinja is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.

