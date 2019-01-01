SharkNinja Stock (NYSE:SN), Quotes and News Summary

|Open44.300
|Close44.300
|Vol / Avg.592.542K / 1.613M
|Mkt Cap6.157B
|Day Range43.550 - 45.200
|52 Wk Range25.840 - 52.900
SharkNinja Stock (NYSE: SN) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open44.300
|Close44.300
|Vol / Avg.592.542K / 1.613M
|Mkt Cap6.157B
|Day Range43.550 - 45.200
|52 Wk Range25.840 - 52.900
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.470
|REV
|950.312M
|Q1 2019
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.980
|REV
|216.722M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-09-27
|William Blair
|-
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|-
|-
|-
|2023-09-11
|Jefferies
|Randal Konik
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Announces
|-
|67.00
|2018-08-08
|RBC Capital
|-
|Downgrades
|OutperformSector Perform
|-
|7.00
|-
|2018-04-18
|KLR Group
|-
|Downgrades
|BuyHold
|-
|-
|-
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|SN
|SharkNinja
|0.11%
|6.2B
|WHR
|Whirlpool
|1.64%
|7B
|VIOT
|Viomi Technology Co
|-6.81%
|59.1M
|HELE
|Helen Of Troy
|3.36%
|2.7B
|COOK
|Traeger
|-2.25%
|323.6M
You can purchase shares of SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SharkNinja’s space includes: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT), Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE), Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT).
The latest price target for SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) was reported by William Blair on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is $44.3 last updated October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for SharkNinja.
SharkNinja’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, August 24, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for SharkNinja.
SharkNinja is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
SharkNinja Stock (NYSE: SN) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open44.300
|Close44.300
|Vol / Avg.592.542K / 1.613M
|Mkt Cap6.157B
|Day Range43.550 - 45.200
|52 Wk Range25.840 - 52.900
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.470
|REV
|950.312M
|Q1 2019
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.980
|REV
|216.722M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-09-27
|William Blair
|-
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|-
|-
|-
|2023-09-11
|Jefferies
|Randal Konik
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Announces
|-
|67.00
|2018-08-08
|RBC Capital
|-
|Downgrades
|OutperformSector Perform
|-
|7.00
|-
|2018-04-18
|KLR Group
|-
|Downgrades
|BuyHold
|-
|-
|-
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|SN
|SharkNinja
|0.11%
|6.2B
|WHR
|Whirlpool
|1.64%
|7B
|VIOT
|Viomi Technology Co
|-6.81%
|59.1M
|HELE
|Helen Of Troy
|3.36%
|2.7B
|COOK
|Traeger
|-2.25%
|323.6M
You can purchase shares of SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SharkNinja’s space includes: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT), Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE), Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT).
The latest price target for SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) was reported by William Blair on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is $44.3 last updated October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for SharkNinja.
SharkNinja’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, August 24, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for SharkNinja.
SharkNinja is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
SharkNinja Stock (NYSE: SN) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open44.300
|Close44.300
|Vol / Avg.592.542K / 1.613M
|Mkt Cap6.157B
|Day Range43.550 - 45.200
|52 Wk Range25.840 - 52.900
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.470
|REV
|950.312M
|Q1 2019
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.980
|REV
|216.722M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-09-27
|William Blair
|-
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|-
|-
|-
|2023-09-11
|Jefferies
|Randal Konik
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Announces
|-
|67.00
|2018-08-08
|RBC Capital
|-
|Downgrades
|OutperformSector Perform
|-
|7.00
|-
|2018-04-18
|KLR Group
|-
|Downgrades
|BuyHold
|-
|-
|-
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|SN
|SharkNinja
|0.11%
|6.2B
|WHR
|Whirlpool
|1.64%
|7B
|VIOT
|Viomi Technology Co
|-6.81%
|59.1M
|HELE
|Helen Of Troy
|3.36%
|2.7B
|COOK
|Traeger
|-2.25%
|323.6M
You can purchase shares of SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SharkNinja’s space includes: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT), Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE), Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT).
The latest price target for SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) was reported by William Blair on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is $44.3 last updated October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for SharkNinja.
SharkNinja’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, August 24, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for SharkNinja.
SharkNinja is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
SharkNinja Stock (NYSE: SN) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open44.300
|Close44.300
|Vol / Avg.592.542K / 1.613M
|Mkt Cap6.157B
|Day Range43.550 - 45.200
|52 Wk Range25.840 - 52.900
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.470
|REV
|950.312M
|Q1 2019
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.980
|REV
|216.722M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-09-27
|William Blair
|-
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|-
|-
|-
|2023-09-11
|Jefferies
|Randal Konik
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Announces
|-
|67.00
|2018-08-08
|RBC Capital
|-
|Downgrades
|OutperformSector Perform
|-
|7.00
|-
|2018-04-18
|KLR Group
|-
|Downgrades
|BuyHold
|-
|-
|-
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|SN
|SharkNinja
|0.11%
|6.2B
|WHR
|Whirlpool
|1.64%
|7B
|VIOT
|Viomi Technology Co
|-6.81%
|59.1M
|HELE
|Helen Of Troy
|3.36%
|2.7B
|COOK
|Traeger
|-2.25%
|323.6M
You can purchase shares of SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SharkNinja’s space includes: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT), Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE), Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT).
The latest price target for SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) was reported by William Blair on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is $44.3 last updated October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for SharkNinja.
SharkNinja’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, August 24, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for SharkNinja.
SharkNinja is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
SharkNinja Stock (NYSE: SN) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open44.300
|Close44.300
|Vol / Avg.592.542K / 1.613M
|Mkt Cap6.157B
|Day Range43.550 - 45.200
|52 Wk Range25.840 - 52.900
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.470
|REV
|950.312M
|Q1 2019
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.980
|REV
|216.722M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-09-27
|William Blair
|-
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|-
|-
|-
|2023-09-11
|Jefferies
|Randal Konik
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Announces
|-
|67.00
|2018-08-08
|RBC Capital
|-
|Downgrades
|OutperformSector Perform
|-
|7.00
|-
|2018-04-18
|KLR Group
|-
|Downgrades
|BuyHold
|-
|-
|-
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|SN
|SharkNinja
|0.11%
|6.2B
|WHR
|Whirlpool
|1.64%
|7B
|VIOT
|Viomi Technology Co
|-6.81%
|59.1M
|HELE
|Helen Of Troy
|3.36%
|2.7B
|COOK
|Traeger
|-2.25%
|323.6M
You can purchase shares of SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SharkNinja’s space includes: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT), Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE), Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT).
The latest price target for SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) was reported by William Blair on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is $44.3 last updated October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for SharkNinja.
SharkNinja’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, August 24, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for SharkNinja.
SharkNinja is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
SharkNinja Stock (NYSE: SN) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open44.300
|Close44.300
|Vol / Avg.592.542K / 1.613M
|Mkt Cap6.157B
|Day Range43.550 - 45.200
|52 Wk Range25.840 - 52.900
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.470
|REV
|950.312M
|Q1 2019
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.980
|REV
|216.722M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-09-27
|William Blair
|-
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|-
|-
|-
|2023-09-11
|Jefferies
|Randal Konik
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Announces
|-
|67.00
|2018-08-08
|RBC Capital
|-
|Downgrades
|OutperformSector Perform
|-
|7.00
|-
|2018-04-18
|KLR Group
|-
|Downgrades
|BuyHold
|-
|-
|-
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|SN
|SharkNinja
|0.11%
|6.2B
|WHR
|Whirlpool
|1.64%
|7B
|VIOT
|Viomi Technology Co
|-6.81%
|59.1M
|HELE
|Helen Of Troy
|3.36%
|2.7B
|COOK
|Traeger
|-2.25%
|323.6M
You can purchase shares of SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SharkNinja’s space includes: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT), Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE), Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT).
The latest price target for SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) was reported by William Blair on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is $44.3 last updated October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for SharkNinja.
SharkNinja’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, August 24, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for SharkNinja.
SharkNinja is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
SharkNinja Stock (NYSE: SN) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open44.300
|Close44.300
|Vol / Avg.592.542K / 1.613M
|Mkt Cap6.157B
|Day Range43.550 - 45.200
|52 Wk Range25.840 - 52.900
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.470
|REV
|950.312M
|Q1 2019
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.980
|REV
|216.722M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-09-27
|William Blair
|-
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|-
|-
|-
|2023-09-11
|Jefferies
|Randal Konik
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Announces
|-
|67.00
|2018-08-08
|RBC Capital
|-
|Downgrades
|OutperformSector Perform
|-
|7.00
|-
|2018-04-18
|KLR Group
|-
|Downgrades
|BuyHold
|-
|-
|-
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|SN
|SharkNinja
|0.11%
|6.2B
|WHR
|Whirlpool
|1.64%
|7B
|VIOT
|Viomi Technology Co
|-6.81%
|59.1M
|HELE
|Helen Of Troy
|3.36%
|2.7B
|COOK
|Traeger
|-2.25%
|323.6M
You can purchase shares of SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SharkNinja’s space includes: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT), Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE), Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT).
The latest price target for SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) was reported by William Blair on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is $44.3 last updated October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for SharkNinja.
SharkNinja’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, August 24, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for SharkNinja.
SharkNinja is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
SharkNinja Stock (NYSE: SN) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open44.300
|Close44.300
|Vol / Avg.592.542K / 1.613M
|Mkt Cap6.157B
|Day Range43.550 - 45.200
|52 Wk Range25.840 - 52.900
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.470
|REV
|950.312M
|Q1 2019
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.980
|REV
|216.722M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-09-27
|William Blair
|-
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|-
|-
|-
|2023-09-11
|Jefferies
|Randal Konik
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Announces
|-
|67.00
|2018-08-08
|RBC Capital
|-
|Downgrades
|OutperformSector Perform
|-
|7.00
|-
|2018-04-18
|KLR Group
|-
|Downgrades
|BuyHold
|-
|-
|-
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|SN
|SharkNinja
|0.11%
|6.2B
|WHR
|Whirlpool
|1.64%
|7B
|VIOT
|Viomi Technology Co
|-6.81%
|59.1M
|HELE
|Helen Of Troy
|3.36%
|2.7B
|COOK
|Traeger
|-2.25%
|323.6M
You can purchase shares of SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SharkNinja’s space includes: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT), Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE), Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT).
The latest price target for SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) was reported by William Blair on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is $44.3 last updated October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for SharkNinja.
SharkNinja’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, August 24, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for SharkNinja.
SharkNinja is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
SharkNinja Stock (NYSE: SN) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open44.300
|Close44.300
|Vol / Avg.592.542K / 1.613M
|Mkt Cap6.157B
|Day Range43.550 - 45.200
|52 Wk Range25.840 - 52.900
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.470
|REV
|950.312M
|Q1 2019
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.980
|REV
|216.722M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-09-27
|William Blair
|-
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|-
|-
|-
|2023-09-11
|Jefferies
|Randal Konik
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Announces
|-
|67.00
|2018-08-08
|RBC Capital
|-
|Downgrades
|OutperformSector Perform
|-
|7.00
|-
|2018-04-18
|KLR Group
|-
|Downgrades
|BuyHold
|-
|-
|-
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|SN
|SharkNinja
|0.11%
|6.2B
|WHR
|Whirlpool
|1.64%
|7B
|VIOT
|Viomi Technology Co
|-6.81%
|59.1M
|HELE
|Helen Of Troy
|3.36%
|2.7B
|COOK
|Traeger
|-2.25%
|323.6M
You can purchase shares of SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SharkNinja’s space includes: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT), Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE), Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT).
The latest price target for SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) was reported by William Blair on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is $44.3 last updated October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for SharkNinja.
SharkNinja’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, August 24, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for SharkNinja.
SharkNinja is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.