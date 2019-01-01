QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Planet Fitness Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The company's reportable segments are Franchise, Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. Franchise segment includes operations related to its franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico, Corporate-owned stores segment includes operations with respect to all corporate-owned stores throughout the United States and Canada, and The Equipment segment includes the sale of equipment to franchisee-owned stores in the U.S. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the Franchise business segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2600.260 0.0000
REV178.830M183.640M4.810M

Planet Fitness Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Planet Fitness (PLNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Planet Fitness's (PLNT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Planet Fitness (PLNT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) was reported by DA Davidson on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting PLNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.24% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Planet Fitness (PLNT)?

A

The stock price for Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) is $89.26 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Planet Fitness (PLNT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.78 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 5, 2016 to stockholders of record on November 18, 2016.

Q

When is Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) reporting earnings?

A

Planet Fitness’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Planet Fitness (PLNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Planet Fitness.

Q

What sector and industry does Planet Fitness (PLNT) operate in?

A

Planet Fitness is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.