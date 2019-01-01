Planet Fitness Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The company's reportable segments are Franchise, Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. Franchise segment includes operations related to its franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico, Corporate-owned stores segment includes operations with respect to all corporate-owned stores throughout the United States and Canada, and The Equipment segment includes the sale of equipment to franchisee-owned stores in the U.S. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the Franchise business segment.