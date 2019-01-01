|Q1 2022
|0.260
|0.260
|0.0000
|178.830M
|183.640M
|4.810M
You can purchase shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Planet Fitness’s space includes: Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE:LTH), SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS), Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF).
The latest price target for Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) was reported by DA Davidson on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 110.00 expecting PLNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.24% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) is $89.26 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $2.78 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 5, 2016 to stockholders of record on November 18, 2016.
Planet Fitness’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Planet Fitness.
Planet Fitness is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.