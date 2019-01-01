QQQ
Range
20.05 - 20.75
Vol / Avg.
32K/160.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.87 - 24.73
Mkt Cap
491.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
20.82
P/E
-
EPS
-0.38
Shares
23.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of leading boutique fitness brands. Its diversified portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates; CycleBar-indoor cycling brand; StretchLab-one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; and Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-24
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.140

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-03

REV42.030M

Xponential Fitness Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xponential Fitness (XPOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE: XPOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xponential Fitness's (XPOF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Xponential Fitness (XPOF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Xponential Fitness (NYSE: XPOF) was reported by Roth Capital on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting XPOF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.91% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Xponential Fitness (XPOF)?

A

The stock price for Xponential Fitness (NYSE: XPOF) is $20.58 last updated Today at 6:06:54 PM.

Q

Does Xponential Fitness (XPOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xponential Fitness.

Q

When is Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) reporting earnings?

A

Xponential Fitness’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is Xponential Fitness (XPOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xponential Fitness.

Q

What sector and industry does Xponential Fitness (XPOF) operate in?

A

Xponential Fitness is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.