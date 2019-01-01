|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE: XPOF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Xponential Fitness’s space includes: Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE:LTH), SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS), Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT).
The latest price target for Xponential Fitness (NYSE: XPOF) was reported by Roth Capital on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting XPOF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.91% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Xponential Fitness (NYSE: XPOF) is $20.58 last updated Today at 6:06:54 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Xponential Fitness.
Xponential Fitness’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Xponential Fitness.
Xponential Fitness is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.