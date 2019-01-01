|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ: VSTA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Vasta Platform’s space includes: Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG), Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC), Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU), Stride (NYSE:LRN) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI).
The latest price target for Vasta Platform (NASDAQ: VSTA) was reported by JP Morgan on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting VSTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.40% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Vasta Platform (NASDAQ: VSTA) is $5.535 last updated Today at 3:48:01 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Vasta Platform.
Vasta Platform’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Vasta Platform.
Vasta Platform is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.