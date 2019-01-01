QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Vasta Platform Ltd operates as an education company in Brazil, engaged in providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment. The operating business segments are Content and EdTech Platform, and Digital Platform. The Content and EdTech platform derives its results from educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform enables private schools to aggregate multiple learning strategies and help them to focus on education, through the Business' physical and digital e-commerce platform and other digital services.

Vasta Platform Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vasta Platform (VSTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ: VSTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vasta Platform's (VSTA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vasta Platform (VSTA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vasta Platform (NASDAQ: VSTA) was reported by JP Morgan on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting VSTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.40% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vasta Platform (VSTA)?

A

The stock price for Vasta Platform (NASDAQ: VSTA) is $5.535 last updated Today at 3:48:01 PM.

Q

Does Vasta Platform (VSTA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vasta Platform.

Q

When is Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) reporting earnings?

A

Vasta Platform’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Vasta Platform (VSTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vasta Platform.

Q

What sector and industry does Vasta Platform (VSTA) operate in?

A

Vasta Platform is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.