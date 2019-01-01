Vasta Platform Ltd operates as an education company in Brazil, engaged in providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment. The operating business segments are Content and EdTech Platform, and Digital Platform. The Content and EdTech platform derives its results from educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform enables private schools to aggregate multiple learning strategies and help them to focus on education, through the Business' physical and digital e-commerce platform and other digital services.