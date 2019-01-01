OPAL Fuels Stock (NASDAQ:OPAL), Quotes and News Summary

OPAL Fuels Stock (NASDAQ: OPAL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Day Range6 - 6.48
|52 Wk Range5.94 - 12.35
|Open / Close6.48 / 6.02
|Float / Outstanding- / 25.2M
|Vol / Avg.40.9K / 47.2K
|Mkt Cap151.5M
|P/E2.73
|50d Avg. Price9.43
|Div / Yield-
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS0.13
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-25
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.080
|REV
|0
You can purchase shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ: OPAL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in OPAL Fuels’s space includes: Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), Cosan (NYSE:CSAN), REX American Resources (NYSE:REX), HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) and Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK).
There is no analysis for OPAL Fuels
The stock price for OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ: OPAL) is $6.02 last updated October 12, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for OPAL Fuels.
OPAL Fuels’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Friday, November 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for OPAL Fuels.
OPAL Fuels is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.