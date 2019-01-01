ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
OPAL Fuels
(NASDAQ:OPAL)
$6.02
-0.53[-8.09%]
At close: Oct 12
$8.99
2.9700[49.34%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day Range6 - 6.4852 Wk Range5.94 - 12.35Open / Close6.48 / 6.02Float / Outstanding- / 25.2M
Vol / Avg.40.9K / 47.2KMkt Cap151.5MP/E2.7350d Avg. Price9.43
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.13

OPAL Fuels Stock (NASDAQ:OPAL), Quotes and News Summary

OPAL Fuels Stock (NASDAQ: OPAL) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Day Range6 - 6.4852 Wk Range5.94 - 12.35Open / Close6.48 / 6.02Float / Outstanding- / 25.2M
Vol / Avg.40.9K / 47.2KMkt Cap151.5MP/E2.7350d Avg. Price9.43
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.13
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-25
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.080
REV0

OPAL Fuels Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy OPAL Fuels (OPAL) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ: OPAL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are OPAL Fuels's (OPAL) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for OPAL Fuels (OPAL) stock?
A

There is no analysis for OPAL Fuels

Q
Current Stock Price for OPAL Fuels (OPAL)?
A

The stock price for OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ: OPAL) is $6.02 last updated October 12, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does OPAL Fuels (OPAL) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for OPAL Fuels.

Q
When is OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) reporting earnings?
A

OPAL Fuels’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Friday, November 25, 2022.

Q
Is OPAL Fuels (OPAL) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for OPAL Fuels.

Q
What sector and industry does OPAL Fuels (OPAL) operate in?
A

OPAL Fuels is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.