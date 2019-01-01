Where Food Comes From Inc is a third-party food verification company. It offers food production audits and uses verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. The company supports farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services provided through its family of verifiers, including IMI Global, International Certification Services, Validus Verification Services, and others. The company operates in two segments that are verification and certification and Software Sales and Related Consulting.