Range
10.78 - 12.83
Vol / Avg.
7.3K/8.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.43 - 16.5
Mkt Cap
78.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.78
P/E
24.16
EPS
0.14
Shares
6.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Where Food Comes From Inc is a third-party food verification company. It offers food production audits and uses verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. The company supports farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services provided through its family of verifiers, including IMI Global, International Certification Services, Validus Verification Services, and others. The company operates in two segments that are verification and certification and Software Sales and Related Consulting.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0900.120 0.0300
REV6.780B5.806M-6.774B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Where Food Comes From Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Where Food Comes From (WFCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ: WFCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Where Food Comes From's (WFCF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Where Food Comes From (WFCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Where Food Comes From

Q

Current Stock Price for Where Food Comes From (WFCF)?

A

The stock price for Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ: WFCF) is $12.825 last updated Today at 4:34:39 PM.

Q

Does Where Food Comes From (WFCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Where Food Comes From.

Q

When is Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) reporting earnings?

A

Where Food Comes From’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Where Food Comes From (WFCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Where Food Comes From.

Q

What sector and industry does Where Food Comes From (WFCF) operate in?

A

Where Food Comes From is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.