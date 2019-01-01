Montauk Renewables Inc is a United States-based renewable energy company. It specializes in the recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources for beneficial use as a replacement for fossil fuels. The firm develops, owns, and operates RNG projects that supply renewable fuel into the transportation and electrical power sectors. Montauk operates in two segments: Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Renewable Natural Gas segment.