Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
Montauk Renewables Inc is a United States-based renewable energy company. It specializes in the recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources for beneficial use as a replacement for fossil fuels. The firm develops, owns, and operates RNG projects that supply renewable fuel into the transportation and electrical power sectors. Montauk operates in two segments: Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Renewable Natural Gas segment.

Montauk Renewables Questions & Answers

How do I buy Montauk Renewables (MNTK) stock?

You can purchase shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ: MNTK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Montauk Renewables's (MNTK) competitors?

What is the target price for Montauk Renewables (MNTK) stock?

The latest price target for Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ: MNTK) was reported by Roth Capital on February 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.50 expecting MNTK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 77.66% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Current Stock Price for Montauk Renewables (MNTK)?

The stock price for Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ: MNTK) is $9.85 last updated Today at 4:49:31 PM.

Does Montauk Renewables (MNTK) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Montauk Renewables.

When is Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) reporting earnings?

Montauk Renewables’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 22, 2022.

Is Montauk Renewables (MNTK) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Montauk Renewables.

What sector and industry does Montauk Renewables (MNTK) operate in?

Montauk Renewables is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.