QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/34.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.7 - 4.59
Mkt Cap
46.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.92
Shares
20.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 12:02PM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 9:46AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 5:16AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 5:36AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 9:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 6:01AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 9:56AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 9:52AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 9:45AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 9:44AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 9:40AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 7:20AM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
TuanChe Ltd is an omnichannel automotive marketplace in China. The company operates in one operating segment of providing auto shows, special promotion events services, and virtual dealership, online marketing services and others. It organizes auto shows, which aim at facilitating transactions between consumers and auto dealers that includes auto dealers, automakers, and automotive service providers. It provides services through its online platform and offline events. Geographically the company generates revenue from the China market.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-11
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.150-0.280 -0.1300
REV19.870M9.482M-10.388M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TuanChe Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TuanChe (TC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TuanChe (NASDAQ: TC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TuanChe's (TC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TuanChe (TC) stock?

A

The latest price target for TuanChe (NASDAQ: TC) was reported by Maxim Group on April 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TuanChe (TC)?

A

The stock price for TuanChe (NASDAQ: TC) is $2.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TuanChe (TC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TuanChe.

Q

When is TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) reporting earnings?

A

TuanChe’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 11, 2022.

Q

Is TuanChe (TC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TuanChe.

Q

What sector and industry does TuanChe (TC) operate in?

A

TuanChe is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.