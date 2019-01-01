QQQ
Karat Packaging Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of disposable products used in restaurants and food service settings. It offers products for the foodservice industry, including food packaging, containers, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws. These products are available in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms.

Karat Packaging Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Karat Packaging (KRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ: KRT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Karat Packaging's (KRT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Karat Packaging.

Q

What is the target price for Karat Packaging (KRT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Karat Packaging (NASDAQ: KRT) was reported by William Blair on May 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting KRT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Karat Packaging (KRT)?

A

The stock price for Karat Packaging (NASDAQ: KRT) is $16.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Karat Packaging (KRT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Karat Packaging.

Q

When is Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) reporting earnings?

A

Karat Packaging’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Karat Packaging (KRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Karat Packaging.

Q

What sector and industry does Karat Packaging (KRT) operate in?

A

Karat Packaging is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.