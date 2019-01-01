FTAI Infrastructure Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:FIP), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. - Common Stock
(NASDAQ:FIP)
$2.84
0.13[4.80%]
Last update: 12:38PM

FTAI Infrastructure Inc's operations consist of three primary business lines: Ports and Terminals, Railroads and companies and assets participating in global Energy Transition. Ports and Terminals business develops or acquires industrial properties in strategic locations that store and handle for third parties a variety of energy products, including crude oil, refined products and clean fuels. Railroads business primarily invests in and operates short line and regional railroads in North America. Energy Transition business focuses on investments in companies and assets that utilize green technology, produce sustainable fuels and products, or enable customers to reduce their carbon footprint.
Q
How do I buy FTAI Infrastructure Inc. - Common Stock (FIP) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ: FIP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are FTAI Infrastructure Inc. - Common Stock's (FIP) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. - Common Stock.

Q
What is the target price for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. - Common Stock (FIP) stock?
A

There is no analysis for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. - Common Stock

Q
Current Stock Price for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. - Common Stock (FIP)?
A

The stock price for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ: FIP) is $2.84 last updated Today at August 4, 2022, 4:38 PM UTC.

Q
Does FTAI Infrastructure Inc. - Common Stock (FIP) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. - Common Stock.

Q
When is FTAI Infrastructure Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:FIP) reporting earnings?
A

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. - Common Stock does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is FTAI Infrastructure Inc. - Common Stock (FIP) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. - Common Stock.

Q
What sector and industry does FTAI Infrastructure Inc. - Common Stock (FIP) operate in?
A

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. - Common Stock is in the Industrials sector and Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.