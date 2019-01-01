FTAI Infrastructure Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:FIP), Quotes and News Summary

FTAI Infrastructure Inc's operations consist of three primary business lines: Ports and Terminals, Railroads and companies and assets participating in global Energy Transition. Ports and Terminals business develops or acquires industrial properties in strategic locations that store and handle for third parties a variety of energy products, including crude oil, refined products and clean fuels. Railroads business primarily invests in and operates short line and regional railroads in North America. Energy Transition business focuses on investments in companies and assets that utilize green technology, produce sustainable fuels and products, or enable customers to reduce their carbon footprint.