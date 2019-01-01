|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Longeveron’s space includes: Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE), Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL), Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM), Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) and Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY).
The latest price target for Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) was reported by EF Hutton on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting LGVN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 209.60% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) is $6.46 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Longeveron.
Longeveron’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Longeveron.
Longeveron is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.