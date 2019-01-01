QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
13.2K/4.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.84 - 45
Mkt Cap
134.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.25
Shares
20.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Longeveron Inc is a biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for specific ageing-related and life-threatening conditions. It is involved in sponsoring clinical trials in the following indications: Aging Frailty, Alzheimer's disease, the Metabolic Syndrome, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS).

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Longeveron Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Longeveron (LGVN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Longeveron's (LGVN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Longeveron (LGVN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) was reported by EF Hutton on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting LGVN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 209.60% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Longeveron (LGVN)?

A

The stock price for Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) is $6.46 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Longeveron (LGVN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Longeveron.

Q

When is Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) reporting earnings?

A

Longeveron’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Longeveron (LGVN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Longeveron.

Q

What sector and industry does Longeveron (LGVN) operate in?

A

Longeveron is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.