|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.080
|0.200
|0.1200
|REV
|11.950M
|16.602M
|4.652M
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.070
|-0.140
|-0.2100
|REV
|10.400M
|4.072M
|-6.328M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE: PHX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in PHX Minerals’s space includes: Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE:PBT), Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE:CRT), Ecoark Holdings (NASDAQ:ZEST), Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and MV Oil (NYSE:MVO).
The latest price target for PHX Minerals (NYSE: PHX) was reported by Seaport Global on May 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PHX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for PHX Minerals (NYSE: PHX) is $2.39 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.
PHX Minerals’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for PHX Minerals.
PHX Minerals is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.