PHX Minerals, previously Panhandle Oil & Gas, is an oil and natural gas mineral company that has employed a strategy to shift the core of its business away from drilling and toward perpetual mineral and natural gas ownership. The company owns substantial mineral acreage, principally in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas, but still maintains legacy interests in natural gas and oil properties that have retired operations. The sale of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil continues to be the primary source of the company's revenue.