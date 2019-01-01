QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
PHX Minerals, previously Panhandle Oil & Gas, is an oil and natural gas mineral company that has employed a strategy to shift the core of its business away from drilling and toward perpetual mineral and natural gas ownership. The company owns substantial mineral acreage, principally in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas, but still maintains legacy interests in natural gas and oil properties that have retired operations. The sale of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil continues to be the primary source of the company's revenue.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0800.200 0.1200
REV11.950M16.602M4.652M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.070-0.140 -0.2100
REV10.400M4.072M-6.328M

PHX Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PHX Minerals (PHX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE: PHX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PHX Minerals's (PHX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PHX Minerals (PHX) stock?

A

The latest price target for PHX Minerals (NYSE: PHX) was reported by Seaport Global on May 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PHX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PHX Minerals (PHX)?

A

The stock price for PHX Minerals (NYSE: PHX) is $2.39 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PHX Minerals (PHX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Q

When is PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) reporting earnings?

A

PHX Minerals’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is PHX Minerals (PHX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PHX Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does PHX Minerals (PHX) operate in?

A

PHX Minerals is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.