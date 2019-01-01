QQQ
Sector: Materials. Industry: Chemicals
Innospec Inc manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and fuel additives. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The fuel specialties segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells products used to improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance, and reduce emissions for automobiles, boats, and airplanes. It also sells products used by oil field services providers in the extraction of oil and gas. The performance chemicals segment sells products to the personal-care industry. The octane additives segment sells tetraethyl lead used in automotive gasoline primarily to state-owned refineries in Northern Africa. The Oilfield Services segment develops and markets products to prevent loss of mud.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Innospec Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Innospec (IOSP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Innospec (NASDAQ: IOSP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Innospec's (IOSP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Innospec (IOSP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Innospec (NASDAQ: IOSP) was reported by CL King on September 4, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 95.00 expecting IOSP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.13% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Innospec (IOSP)?

A

The stock price for Innospec (NASDAQ: IOSP) is $96.09 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Innospec (IOSP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 24, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2021.

Q

When is Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) reporting earnings?

A

Innospec’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Innospec (IOSP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Innospec.

Q

What sector and industry does Innospec (IOSP) operate in?

A

Innospec is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.