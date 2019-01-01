|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.040
|1.300
|0.2600
|REV
|377.300M
|413.200M
|35.900M
You can purchase shares of Innospec (NASDAQ: IOSP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Innospec’s space includes: DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), RPM International (NYSE:RPM) and Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT).
The latest price target for Innospec (NASDAQ: IOSP) was reported by CL King on September 4, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 95.00 expecting IOSP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.13% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Innospec (NASDAQ: IOSP) is $96.09 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 24, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2021.
Innospec’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Innospec.
Innospec is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.