Cidara Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases. The company's Rezafungin is a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals. It is developing rezafungin for the first-line treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections which are associated with high mortality rates. Its other product candidates include CD377, CD388, RSV AVC, HIV AVC, and SARS-CoV-2 AVC.