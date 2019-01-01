QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/78.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.72 - 10.45
Mkt Cap
288.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.19
Shares
28.8M
Outstanding
Cascade Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of entering a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

Cascade Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cascade Acquisition (CAS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cascade Acquisition (NYSE: CAS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cascade Acquisition's (CAS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cascade Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Cascade Acquisition (CAS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cascade Acquisition (NYSE: CAS) was reported by Jefferies on September 16, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.50 expecting CAS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -75.05% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cascade Acquisition (CAS)?

A

The stock price for Cascade Acquisition (NYSE: CAS) is $10.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:16:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cascade Acquisition (CAS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 20, 2008 to stockholders of record on November 4, 2008.

Q

When is Cascade Acquisition (NYSE:CAS) reporting earnings?

A

Cascade Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cascade Acquisition (CAS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cascade Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Cascade Acquisition (CAS) operate in?

A

Cascade Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.