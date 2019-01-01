QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Liquidia Corp, formerly Liquidia Technologies Inc is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT technology is a particle engineering platform that enables the precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy, and performance of a wide range of therapies. Liquidia is developing two product candidates from its own pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

Liquidia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Liquidia (LQDA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ: LQDA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Liquidia's (LQDA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Liquidia (LQDA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Liquidia (NASDAQ: LQDA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting LQDA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 207.10% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Liquidia (LQDA)?

A

The stock price for Liquidia (NASDAQ: LQDA) is $5.21 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Liquidia (LQDA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Liquidia.

Q

When is Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) reporting earnings?

A

Liquidia’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Liquidia (LQDA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Liquidia.

Q

What sector and industry does Liquidia (LQDA) operate in?

A

Liquidia is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.