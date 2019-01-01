QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Heritage Global Inc is a diversified financial services company. The firm provides acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services for surplus and distressed assets. It specializes in acting as an adviser, as well as acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, real estate, accounts receivable portfolios, and intellectual property.

Heritage Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Heritage Global (HGBL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Heritage Global (NASDAQ: HGBL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Heritage Global's (HGBL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Heritage Global (HGBL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Heritage Global (NASDAQ: HGBL) was reported by Lake Street on October 7, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HGBL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Heritage Global (HGBL)?

A

The stock price for Heritage Global (NASDAQ: HGBL) is $1.53 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Heritage Global (HGBL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Heritage Global.

Q

When is Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) reporting earnings?

A

Heritage Global’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Heritage Global (HGBL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Heritage Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Heritage Global (HGBL) operate in?

A

Heritage Global is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.