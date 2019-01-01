QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Treace Medical Concepts Inc is a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company. It is focused on advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities. The company's patented Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction procedure is designed to reproducibly correct all planes of the bunion deformity and address the root cause of the bunion, while allowing patients to return to their active lives quickly.

Treace Medical Concepts Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ: TMCI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Treace Medical Concepts's (TMCI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) stock?

A

8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI)?

A

The stock price for Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ: TMCI)

Q

Does Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Treace Medical Concepts.

Q

When is Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) reporting earnings?

A

Treace Medical Concepts’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Treace Medical Concepts.

Q

What sector and industry does Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) operate in?

A

Treace Medical Concepts is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.