Range
3.32 - 3.39
Vol / Avg.
4.7K/50.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.83 - 7.58
Mkt Cap
23.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.39
P/E
20.51
EPS
-0.06
Shares
7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
Twin Vee PowerCats Co is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats to use for fishing, diving, and water skiing and commercial activities including transportation, eco-tours, fishing, and diving expeditions. Its revenue is derived primarily from the sale of boats, motors, and trailers, to its independent dealers.

Twin Vee PowerCats Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Twin Vee PowerCats (VEEE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ: VEEE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Twin Vee PowerCats's (VEEE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Twin Vee PowerCats (VEEE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Twin Vee PowerCats

Q

Current Stock Price for Twin Vee PowerCats (VEEE)?

A

The stock price for Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ: VEEE) is $3.33 last updated Today at 2:56:21 PM.

Q

Does Twin Vee PowerCats (VEEE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Twin Vee PowerCats.

Q

When is Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) reporting earnings?

A

Twin Vee PowerCats’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.

Q

Is Twin Vee PowerCats (VEEE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Twin Vee PowerCats.

Q

What sector and industry does Twin Vee PowerCats (VEEE) operate in?

A

Twin Vee PowerCats is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.