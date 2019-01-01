|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.260
|-0.320
|-0.0600
|REV
|7.770M
|7.690M
|-80.000K
You can purchase shares of Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ: FLUX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Flux Power Holdings’s space includes: Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR), Energous (NASDAQ:WATT), Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC), Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW).
The latest price target for Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ: FLUX) was reported by EF Hutton on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting FLUX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 230.58% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ: FLUX) is $2.42 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Flux Power Holdings.
Flux Power Holdings’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Flux Power Holdings.
Flux Power Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.