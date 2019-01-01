QQQ
Range
2.42 - 2.67
Vol / Avg.
67.3K/98.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.46 - 15.87
Mkt Cap
38.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.61
P/E
-
EPS
-0.32
Shares
16M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Flux Power Holdings Inc designs, develops and sells rechargeable advanced lithium-ion batteries for industrial uses, including UL 2771 listed lithium-ion LiFT Pack forklift batteries. It offers a high power battery cell management system(BMS). The company's BMS provides three functions to its battery systems which include Cell Balancing, Monitoring and Error Reporting.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.260-0.320 -0.0600
REV7.770M7.690M-80.000K

Flux Power Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flux Power Holdings (FLUX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ: FLUX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Flux Power Holdings's (FLUX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Flux Power Holdings (FLUX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ: FLUX) was reported by EF Hutton on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting FLUX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 230.58% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Flux Power Holdings (FLUX)?

A

The stock price for Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ: FLUX) is $2.42 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flux Power Holdings (FLUX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Flux Power Holdings.

Q

When is Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) reporting earnings?

A

Flux Power Holdings’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Flux Power Holdings (FLUX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flux Power Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Flux Power Holdings (FLUX) operate in?

A

Flux Power Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.