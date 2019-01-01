ñol

Lisata Therapeutics
(NASDAQ:LSTA)
$3.91
0.03[0.77%]
Last update: 9:30AM
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range3.85 - 9.38Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding7.7M / 7.8M
Vol / Avg.0K / 92.1KMkt Cap30.6MP/E-50d Avg. Price4.41
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float7.7MEPS-1.65

Lisata Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:LSTA), Quotes and News Summary

Lisata Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ: LSTA) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Lisata Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases.
Read More

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lisata Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LSTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Lisata Therapeutics's (LSTA) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) stock?
A

The latest price target for Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LSTA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting LSTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 283.63% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA)?
A

The stock price for Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LSTA) is $3.91 last updated Today at November 8, 2022, 2:30 PM UTC.

Q
Does Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lisata Therapeutics.

Q
When is Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) reporting earnings?
A

Lisata Therapeutics’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Q
Is Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Lisata Therapeutics.

Q
What sector and industry does Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) operate in?
A

Lisata Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.