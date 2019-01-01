QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/337.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.73 - 13
Mkt Cap
889.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
184.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:07PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 4:46PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 4:45PM
Benzinga - Jun 22, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - May 25, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - May 25, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - May 24, 2021, 9:35AM
Benzinga - May 24, 2021, 9:28AM
Benzinga - May 24, 2021, 7:52AM
Benzinga - May 24, 2021, 7:49AM
Benzinga - May 24, 2021, 7:44AM
Benzinga - May 24, 2021, 7:11AM
Benzinga - May 24, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - May 24, 2021, 6:41AM
Benzinga - May 24, 2021, 6:33AM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 8:35AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. It directly address the most pressing challenges facing the U.S. healthcare system by providing safe, high-quality care in the home, the lower cost care setting preferred by patients.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (AVAH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ: AVAH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs's (AVAH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (AVAH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ: AVAH) was reported by Raymond James on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting AVAH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 148.45% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (AVAH)?

A

The stock price for Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ: AVAH) is $4.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (AVAH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs.

Q

When is Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH) reporting earnings?

A

Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (AVAH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (AVAH) operate in?

A

Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.