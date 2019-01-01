|Q4 2021
Other companies in Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs’s space includes: Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY), Apria (NASDAQ:APR), Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN), ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS).
The latest price target for Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ: AVAH) was reported by Raymond James on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting AVAH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 148.45% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ: AVAH) is $4.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs.
Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs.
Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.