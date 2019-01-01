Alarm.com Holdings Inc provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, platform solution for the connected home. The platform allows home and business owners to secure their properties and automate and control an array of connected devices. SaaS and license fees from service providers, who resell these services and pay Alarm.com a monthly subscription, are the largest sources of revenue for the firm. The SaaS platform also caters to the service provider by offering enterprise-grade business-management solutions to expand and manage its customer base. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States and Canada.