|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.320
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|174.370M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Alarm.com Holdings’s space includes: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL), Envestnet (NYSE:ENV), ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) and DoubleVerify Hldgs (NYSE:DV).
The latest price target for Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) was reported by Barclays on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting ALRM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.22% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) is $68.07 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Alarm.com Holdings.
Alarm.com Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Alarm.com Holdings.
Alarm.com Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.