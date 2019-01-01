QQQ
Range
67.77 - 69.57
Vol / Avg.
237.4K/243.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
67.66 - 98.69
Mkt Cap
3.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
67.99
P/E
59.71
EPS
0.27
Shares
50.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Alarm.com Holdings Inc provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, platform solution for the connected home. The platform allows home and business owners to secure their properties and automate and control an array of connected devices. SaaS and license fees from service providers, who resell these services and pay Alarm.com a monthly subscription, are the largest sources of revenue for the firm. The SaaS platform also caters to the service provider by offering enterprise-grade business-management solutions to expand and manage its customer base. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States and Canada.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.320

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV174.370M

Alarm.com Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alarm.com Holdings's (ALRM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) was reported by Barclays on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting ALRM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.22% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM)?

A

The stock price for Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) is $68.07 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alarm.com Holdings.

Q

When is Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) reporting earnings?

A

Alarm.com Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alarm.com Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) operate in?

A

Alarm.com Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.