Range
1.94 - 2.24
Vol / Avg.
224.4K/301K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.37 - 4.97
Mkt Cap
115.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
51.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
PaySign Inc is a prepaid debit card payment solutions provider as well as an integrated payment processor that has many prepaid debit cards in its portfolio. It designs and develops payment solutions, prepaid card programs, and customized payment services. Through the platform, it provides services including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service. It manages programs for many of the pharmaceutical manufacturers with co-pay assistance products designed to maximize new patient acquisition, retention, and adherence.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

PaySign Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PaySign (PAYS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PaySign (NASDAQ: PAYS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PaySign's (PAYS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PaySign (PAYS) stock?

A

The latest price target for PaySign (NASDAQ: PAYS) was reported by DA Davidson on August 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.50 expecting PAYS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.95% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PaySign (PAYS)?

A

The stock price for PaySign (NASDAQ: PAYS) is $2.23 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does PaySign (PAYS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PaySign.

Q

When is PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) reporting earnings?

A

PaySign’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is PaySign (PAYS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PaySign.

Q

What sector and industry does PaySign (PAYS) operate in?

A

PaySign is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.