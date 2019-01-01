QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
SANUWAVE Health Inc is part of the healthcare sector. It is a shock wave technology company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic pressure shockwaves for regenerative medicine and other applications. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures. Its lead product candidate is dermaPACE, catering commercial use to treat diabetic foot ulcers, acute and chronic defects of the skin and subcutaneous soft tissue.

Earnings

Q2 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q1 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.010
REV2.116M

Analyst Ratings

SANUWAVE Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SANUWAVE Health (SNWV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SANUWAVE Health (OTCEM: SNWV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SANUWAVE Health's (SNWV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SANUWAVE Health.

Q

What is the target price for SANUWAVE Health (SNWV) stock?

A

The latest price target for SANUWAVE Health (OTCEM: SNWV) was reported by Lake Street on September 15, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.34 expecting SNWV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 126.67% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SANUWAVE Health (SNWV)?

A

The stock price for SANUWAVE Health (OTCEM: SNWV) is $0.15 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:35:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SANUWAVE Health (SNWV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SANUWAVE Health.

Q

When is SANUWAVE Health (OTCEM:SNWV) reporting earnings?

A

SANUWAVE Health’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is SANUWAVE Health (SNWV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SANUWAVE Health.

Q

What sector and industry does SANUWAVE Health (SNWV) operate in?

A

SANUWAVE Health is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.