SANUWAVE Health Inc is part of the healthcare sector. It is a shock wave technology company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic pressure shockwaves for regenerative medicine and other applications. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures. Its lead product candidate is dermaPACE, catering commercial use to treat diabetic foot ulcers, acute and chronic defects of the skin and subcutaneous soft tissue.