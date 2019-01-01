QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Clear Secure Inc is involved in the creation of a frictionless travel experience while enhancing security. Its secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through lanes in airports which helps to make the travel experience safe and easy.

Clear Secure Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Clear Secure (YOU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clear Secure (NYSE: YOU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clear Secure's (YOU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Clear Secure (YOU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Clear Secure (NYSE: YOU) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on August 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 62.00 expecting YOU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 121.75% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Clear Secure (YOU)?

A

The stock price for Clear Secure (NYSE: YOU) is $27.96 last updated Today at 6:08:59 PM.

Q

Does Clear Secure (YOU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clear Secure.

Q

When is Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) reporting earnings?

A

Clear Secure’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Clear Secure (YOU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clear Secure.

Q

What sector and industry does Clear Secure (YOU) operate in?

A

Clear Secure is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.