Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd is Taiwan's largest integrated telecom operator, providing fixed-line, wireless, and Internet and data services. The company enjoys a dominant position in all three segments. It has a market share of 35% in mobile, 85% in broadband, and greater than 95% in the fixed-line segment as measured by the number of local fixed-line subscribers. Chunghwa Telecom was privatized in 2005, with the government retaining 36.3% of the firm's ordinary shares.