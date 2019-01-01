QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd is Taiwan's largest integrated telecom operator, providing fixed-line, wireless, and Internet and data services. The company enjoys a dominant position in all three segments. It has a market share of 35% in mobile, 85% in broadband, and greater than 95% in the fixed-line segment as measured by the number of local fixed-line subscribers. Chunghwa Telecom was privatized in 2005, with the government retaining 36.3% of the firm's ordinary shares.

Chunghwa Telecom Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE: CHT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chunghwa Telecom's (CHT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE: CHT) was reported by HSBC on November 1, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CHT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Chunghwa Telecom (CHT)?

A

The stock price for Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE: CHT) is $44.44 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 5, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 24, 2021.

Q

When is Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) reporting earnings?

A

Chunghwa Telecom’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chunghwa Telecom.

Q

What sector and industry does Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) operate in?

A

Chunghwa Telecom is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.