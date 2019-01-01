QQQ
Range
1.62 - 2.22
Vol / Avg.
282.5K/262.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.59 - 11.43
Mkt Cap
247.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.65
P/E
-
EPS
-0.36
Shares
112.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Owlet Inc is engaged in providing a digital parenting platform that aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Its diversified portfolio of products include Owlet Smart Sock, the first baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rate, and sleep trends; the Owlet Cam, which turns any smartphone into a baby monitor with high-definition clarity; the Owlet Monitor Duo, which offers the intelligence of the Owlet Smart Sock paired with the Owlet Cam; and Owlet Dream Lab, an interactive online program designed to be a parent's guide to building healthy sleep habits for their infants.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Owlet Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Owlet (OWLT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Owlet (NYSE: OWLT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Owlet's (OWLT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Owlet (OWLT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Owlet (NYSE: OWLT) was reported by Citigroup on October 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting OWLT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 128.31% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Owlet (OWLT)?

A

The stock price for Owlet (NYSE: OWLT) is $2.19 last updated Today at 8:59:55 PM.

Q

Does Owlet (OWLT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Owlet.

Q

When is Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) reporting earnings?

A

Owlet’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Owlet (OWLT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Owlet.

Q

What sector and industry does Owlet (OWLT) operate in?

A

Owlet is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.