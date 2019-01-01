Ambev is the largest brewer in Latin America by volume and the fourth- largest beer producer in the world. It produces, distributes, and sells beer and PepsiCo products in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It also owns Argentina's largest brewer, Quinsa. Ambev was formed in 1999 through the merger of Brazil's two largest beverage firms, Brahma and Antarctica. In 2004, Ambev combined with Canadian brewer Labatt, giving Interbrew (now Anheuser-Busch InBev) a controlling interest.