Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Ambev is the largest brewer in Latin America by volume and the fourth- largest beer producer in the world. It produces, distributes, and sells beer and PepsiCo products in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It also owns Argentina's largest brewer, Quinsa. Ambev was formed in 1999 through the merger of Brazil's two largest beverage firms, Brahma and Antarctica. In 2004, Ambev combined with Canadian brewer Labatt, giving Interbrew (now Anheuser-Busch InBev) a controlling interest.

Ambev Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ambev (ABEV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ambev's (ABEV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ambev (ABEV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) was reported by B of A Securities on November 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ABEV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ambev (ABEV)?

A

The stock price for Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) is $2.9 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ambev (ABEV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 8, 2021 to stockholders of record on January 14, 2021.

Q

When is Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) reporting earnings?

A

Ambev’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Ambev (ABEV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ambev.

Q

What sector and industry does Ambev (ABEV) operate in?

A

Ambev is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the NYSE.