Range
14.3 - 14.99
Vol / Avg.
921.7K/1.4M
Div / Yield
0.14/0.94%
52 Wk
12.63 - 21.69
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.99
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
167.3M
Outstanding
Krispy Kreme Inc is a sweet treat brand. It is an omnichannel business operating through a network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a growing e-Commerce and delivery business. It earns maximum revenues from the company shops, branded sweet treat line, and DFD; followed by mix and equipment revenue from franchisees; and franchise royalties, and others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1000.080 -0.0200
REV363.660M370.597M6.937M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Krispy Kreme Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Krispy Kreme (DNUT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Krispy Kreme's (DNUT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Krispy Kreme.

Q

What is the target price for Krispy Kreme (DNUT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting DNUT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.77% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Krispy Kreme (DNUT)?

A

The stock price for Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is $14.412 last updated Today at 7:24:55 PM.

Q

Does Krispy Kreme (DNUT) pay a dividend?

A

The next Krispy Kreme (DNUT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-26.

Q

When is Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) reporting earnings?

A

Krispy Kreme’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Krispy Kreme (DNUT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Krispy Kreme.

Q

What sector and industry does Krispy Kreme (DNUT) operate in?

A

Krispy Kreme is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.