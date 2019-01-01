|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.100
|0.080
|-0.0200
|REV
|363.660M
|370.597M
|6.937M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Krispy Kreme.
The latest price target for Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting DNUT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.77% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is $14.412 last updated Today at 7:24:55 PM.
The next Krispy Kreme (DNUT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-26.
Krispy Kreme’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Krispy Kreme.
Krispy Kreme is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.