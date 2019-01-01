QQQ
Range
22.01 - 22.44
Vol / Avg.
290.4K/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.87 - 23.15
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
22.22
P/E
4.48
EPS
4.85
Shares
126.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Cornerstone Building Brands Inc constructs and sells building materials for the commercial, residential, and repair industries in North America. The company operates in three segments: commercial, which provides metal products and coil coating services for commercial construction; siding, which offers vinyl and steel siding, aluminum coil and gutters, roofing accessories, moldings, window and door trim, rain removal systems, vents, fences, and railings; and windows, which includes vinyl, aluminum, and wooden windows as well as steel, wood, and fiberglass doors. All three segments contribute sizably to total revenue.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.570

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV1.450B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cornerstone Building Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cornerstone Building (CNR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cornerstone Building (NYSE: CNR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cornerstone Building's (CNR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cornerstone Building (CNR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cornerstone Building (NYSE: CNR) was reported by DA Davidson on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.65 expecting CNR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.89% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cornerstone Building (CNR)?

A

The stock price for Cornerstone Building (NYSE: CNR) is $22.03 last updated Today at 3:32:09 PM.

Q

Does Cornerstone Building (CNR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 8, 2007 to stockholders of record on July 20, 2007.

Q

When is Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) reporting earnings?

A

Cornerstone Building’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Cornerstone Building (CNR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cornerstone Building.

Q

What sector and industry does Cornerstone Building (CNR) operate in?

A

Cornerstone Building is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.