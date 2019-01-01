Cornerstone Building Brands Inc constructs and sells building materials for the commercial, residential, and repair industries in North America. The company operates in three segments: commercial, which provides metal products and coil coating services for commercial construction; siding, which offers vinyl and steel siding, aluminum coil and gutters, roofing accessories, moldings, window and door trim, rain removal systems, vents, fences, and railings; and windows, which includes vinyl, aluminum, and wooden windows as well as steel, wood, and fiberglass doors. All three segments contribute sizably to total revenue.