Core Molding Technologies Inc is a sheet molding compound and molder of fiberglass reinforced plastics manufacturer. The company along with its subsidiaries operates in the plastics market in a family of products known as reinforced plastics. Its products include large-format moldings and fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC(Sheet Molding Compound), glass mat thermoplastics, and bulk molding compounds; spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The firm operates various production facilities across the United States, Canada, Mexico and other parts of the world, out of which the majority of the revenue is generated from the United States.

Core Molding Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Core Molding Technologies (CMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Core Molding Technologies (AMEX: CMT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Core Molding Technologies's (CMT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Core Molding Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Core Molding Technologies (CMT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Core Molding Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Core Molding Technologies (CMT)?

A

The stock price for Core Molding Technologies (AMEX: CMT) is $8.56 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Core Molding Technologies (CMT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on May 21, 2018.

Q

When is Core Molding Technologies (AMEX:CMT) reporting earnings?

A

Core Molding Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Core Molding Technologies (CMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Core Molding Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Core Molding Technologies (CMT) operate in?

A

Core Molding Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.