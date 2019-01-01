Core Molding Technologies Inc is a sheet molding compound and molder of fiberglass reinforced plastics manufacturer. The company along with its subsidiaries operates in the plastics market in a family of products known as reinforced plastics. Its products include large-format moldings and fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC(Sheet Molding Compound), glass mat thermoplastics, and bulk molding compounds; spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The firm operates various production facilities across the United States, Canada, Mexico and other parts of the world, out of which the majority of the revenue is generated from the United States.