|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Core Molding Technologies (AMEX: CMT) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Core Molding Technologies.
There is no analysis for Core Molding Technologies
The stock price for Core Molding Technologies (AMEX: CMT) is $8.56 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on May 21, 2018.
Core Molding Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Core Molding Technologies.
Core Molding Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.