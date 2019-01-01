QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.61 - 5.83
Vol / Avg.
691.7K/872.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.91 - 12.17
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.64
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
181.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 11:28AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 8:59AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 10:14AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 1:18PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 7:22AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 9:52AM
Benzinga - Aug 24, 2021, 9:59AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 7:23AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 4:11PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 9:00AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
AvePoint Inc is a Microsoft 365 data management solutions provider, offering a full suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage and protect data. Its products include Cloud Products, Hybrid Products; and solutions include Data Protection, Operational Governance, Records & Information Management, and Microsoft Teams.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AvePoint Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AvePoint (AVPT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AvePoint's (AVPT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AvePoint (AVPT) stock?

A

The latest price target for AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting AVPT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 76.99% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AvePoint (AVPT)?

A

The stock price for AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT) is $5.65 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AvePoint (AVPT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AvePoint.

Q

When is AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) reporting earnings?

A

AvePoint’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is AvePoint (AVPT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AvePoint.

Q

What sector and industry does AvePoint (AVPT) operate in?

A

AvePoint is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.