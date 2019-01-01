American Healthcares
(NYSE:AHR)
$13.21
-0.21[-1.56%]
At close: Apr 19
$13.21
0[0.00%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
OverviewNewsEarningsGuidanceDividendsAnalyst RatingsInsider TradesShort Interest

American Healthcares Stock (NYSE:AHR), Quotes and News Summary

American Healthcares Stock (NYSE: AHR) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open$13.420
Close$13.210
Volume / Avg.868.568K / 1.200M
Day Range13.035 - 13.560
52 Wk Range12.630 - 14.900
Market Cap$1.738B
P/E Ratio-
Dividend Yield7.450%
ExchangeNYSE
RSI
43
Short Interest
2.67%
Days to Cover1.47

Recent News

Newly Listed American Healthcare REIT: Stock Trades At Discount, But Analysts Favor Its Risk-Reward Balance
American Healthcare REIT (AHR) post-IPO success, with Truist's Buy rating projecting 32% return, and RBC's Outperform rating highlighting strong earnings growth. JMP sees potential multiple expansion, anticipating gains amidst promising opportunities.
Vandana Singh
Is Alexion a "Pricey" One-Trick Pony?
Positive Data on Alexion's Soliris - Analyst Blog
-%

Financials

Quarterly
Annual
Name
Revenue
Change
Gross
Change
EBITDA
Change
EBIT
Change
Earnings
Change
Analyst Trend
6
1
Mar
1
Apr
Buy
Hold
Sell
Strong Sell
Analyst Rating
12345
4.3
Buy
Strong Buy
Buy
Hold
Sell
Strong Sell
About American Healthcare REIT Inc
Sector
Real Estate
Industry
Helath Care REITs
American Healthcare REIT Inc is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust. It owns a diversi...
Show More

Compare

EPS worse than industry
Earnings Per Share
EPS is the portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. It is a key metric for investors to assess a company's profitability.
AHR
UHT

FAQ

Q

How do I buy American Healthcares (AHR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Healthcares (NYSE: AHR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Healthcares's (AHR) competitors?

A

Other companies in American Healthcares’s space includes: Universal Health Realty (NYSE:UHT), Strawberry Fields REIT (AMEX:STRW), Welltower (NYSE:WELL), Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR).

Q

What is the target price for American Healthcares (AHR) stock?

A

The latest price target for American Healthcares (NYSE: AHR) was reported by Truist Securities on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting AHR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.12% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for American Healthcares (AHR)?

A

The stock price for American Healthcares (NYSE: AHR) is $13.21 last updated April 19, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT.

Q

Does American Healthcares (AHR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Healthcares.

Q

When is American Healthcares (NYSE:AHR) reporting earnings?

A

American Healthcares’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Q

Is American Healthcares (AHR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Healthcares.

Q

What sector and industry does American Healthcares (AHR) operate in?

A

American Healthcares is in the Real Estate sector and Helath Care REITs industry. They are listed on the NYSE.

People Also Watch