Aqua Metals Inc is a United States-based company engaged in the business of recycling lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process that it developed and named AquaRefining. Its mission is to eliminate the inefficiency, costs and toxic waste associated with conventional smelter based recycling of Lead Acid Batteries. The company's breakthrough, AquaRefining, delivers a better product, at a higher yield, eliminates toxic waste, reduces permitting and is less expensive to build than smelting. AquaRefining process will provide for the recycling of Lead acid batteries and the production of a pure grade lead with a significantly lower cost of production, and with fewer environmental and regulatory issues, than conventional methods of lead production.