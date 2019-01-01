QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.95 - 1.02
Vol / Avg.
446.9K/793.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.75 - 6.06
Mkt Cap
67M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
69.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 12:15PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 6:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 11:28AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 1:55PM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 11:39AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 11:37AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 9:38AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 8:16AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Aqua Metals Inc is a United States-based company engaged in the business of recycling lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process that it developed and named AquaRefining. Its mission is to eliminate the inefficiency, costs and toxic waste associated with conventional smelter based recycling of Lead Acid Batteries. The company's breakthrough, AquaRefining, delivers a better product, at a higher yield, eliminates toxic waste, reduces permitting and is less expensive to build than smelting. AquaRefining process will provide for the recycling of Lead acid batteries and the production of a pure grade lead with a significantly lower cost of production, and with fewer environmental and regulatory issues, than conventional methods of lead production.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aqua Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aqua Metals (AQMS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aqua Metals's (AQMS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aqua Metals (AQMS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting AQMS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 733.94% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aqua Metals (AQMS)?

A

The stock price for Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS) is $0.9593 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aqua Metals (AQMS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aqua Metals.

Q

When is Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) reporting earnings?

A

Aqua Metals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Aqua Metals (AQMS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aqua Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Aqua Metals (AQMS) operate in?

A

Aqua Metals is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.