|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-25
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Privia Health Group’s space includes: CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Chemed (NYSE:CHE), Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY), LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI).
The latest price target for Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) was reported by Cowen & Co. on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting PRVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.86% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is $24.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Privia Health Group.
Privia Health Group’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Privia Health Group.
Privia Health Group is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.