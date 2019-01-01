QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
22.22 - 24.51
Vol / Avg.
620.3K/615.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.93 - 50.77
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
22.54
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
106.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Privia Health Group Inc is a technology-driven, national physician-enablement company. It collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual care settings.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-25
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Privia Health Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Privia Health Group (PRVA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Privia Health Group's (PRVA) competitors?

A

Other companies in Privia Health Group’s space includes: CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Chemed (NYSE:CHE), Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY), LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI).

Q

What is the target price for Privia Health Group (PRVA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) was reported by Cowen & Co. on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting PRVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.86% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Privia Health Group (PRVA)?

A

The stock price for Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is $24.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Privia Health Group (PRVA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Privia Health Group.

Q

When is Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) reporting earnings?

A

Privia Health Group’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 25, 2022.

Q

Is Privia Health Group (PRVA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Privia Health Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Privia Health Group (PRVA) operate in?

A

Privia Health Group is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.