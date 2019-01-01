QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
DocGo Inc is a provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. Its innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace.

DocGo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DocGo (DCGO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DocGo (NASDAQ: DCGO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DocGo's (DCGO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for DocGo (DCGO) stock?

A

The latest price target for DocGo (NASDAQ: DCGO) was reported by Stifel on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting DCGO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 115.72% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DocGo (DCGO)?

A

The stock price for DocGo (NASDAQ: DCGO) is $6.49 last updated Today at 6:18:43 PM.

Q

Does DocGo (DCGO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DocGo.

Q

When is DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) reporting earnings?

A

DocGo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is DocGo (DCGO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DocGo.

Q

What sector and industry does DocGo (DCGO) operate in?

A

DocGo is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.