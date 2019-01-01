QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
International Seaways Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged primarily in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The company's vessel operations are organized into two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The fleet consists of ULCC, VLCC, Suezmax, Aframax, and Panamax crude tankers, as well as LR1, LR2 and MR product carriers.

International Seaways Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy International Seaways (INSW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are International Seaways's (INSW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for International Seaways (INSW) stock?

A

The latest price target for International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting INSW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 81.05% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for International Seaways (INSW)?

A

The stock price for International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) is $16.57 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does International Seaways (INSW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 8, 2021.

Q

When is International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) reporting earnings?

A

International Seaways’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is International Seaways (INSW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for International Seaways.

Q

What sector and industry does International Seaways (INSW) operate in?

A

International Seaways is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.