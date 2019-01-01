mF International Stock (NASDAQ:MFI), Quotes and News Summary

mF International
(NASDAQ:MFI)
$10.15
-0.32[-3.06%]
At close: Apr 25
$10.15
0[0.00%]
After Hours: 6:39PM EDT
Open$10.690
Close$10.440
Volume / Avg.575.983K / 1.644M
Day Range10.300 - 11.377
52 Wk Range7.600 - 14.490
Market Cap$133.422M
P/E Ratio159.309
Dividend Yield-
ExchangeNASDAQ
RSI
0
Short Interest-
Days to Cover-

-%

About mF International Ltd
Sector
Technology
Industry
N/A
mF International Ltd is a holding company and all of its operations are carried out by Operating Sub...
FAQ

Q

How do I buy mF International (MFI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of mF International (NASDAQ: MFI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are mF International's (MFI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for mF International.

Q

What is the target price for mF International (MFI) stock?

A

The latest price target for mF International (NASDAQ: MFI) was reported by BMO Capital on Tuesday, April 15, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting MFI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.64% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for mF International (MFI)?

A

The stock price for mF International (NASDAQ: MFI) is $10.15 last updated April 25, 2024 at 6:39 PM EDT.

Q

Does mF International (MFI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on January 8, 2015.

Q

When is mF International (NASDAQ:MFI) reporting earnings?

A

mF International’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Q

Is mF International (MFI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for mF International.

Q

What sector and industry does mF International (MFI) operate in?

A

mF International is in the Technology sector and Software—Application industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.