mF International Stock (NASDAQ:MFI), Quotes and News Summary

mF International Stock (NASDAQ: MFI) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open
|$10.690
|Close
|$10.440
|Volume / Avg.
|575.983K / 1.644M
|Day Range
|10.300 - 11.377
|52 Wk Range
|7.600 - 14.490
|Market Cap
|$133.422M
|P/E Ratio
|159.309
|Dividend Yield
|-
|Exchange
|NASDAQ
|RSI
0
|Short Interest
|-
|Days to Cover
|-
|Name
Revenue
Change
Gross
Change
EBITDA
Change
EBIT
Change
Earnings
Change
You can purchase shares of mF International (NASDAQ: MFI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for mF International.
The latest price target for mF International (NASDAQ: MFI) was reported by BMO Capital on Tuesday, April 15, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting MFI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.64% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for mF International (NASDAQ: MFI) is $10.15 last updated April 25, 2024 at 6:39 PM EDT.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on January 8, 2015.
mF International’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
There is no upcoming split for mF International.
mF International is in the Technology sector and Software—Application industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.