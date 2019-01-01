QQQ
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Media
Tegna Inc is a media company with a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites. The firm has around 64 television stations and 2 radio stations in approximately 51 U.S markets. The company owns multicast networks of True Crime Network and Quest. It generates key revenue from advertising and marketing services, subscription, political advertising, and other services.

Tegna Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tegna (TGNA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tegna (NYSE: TGNA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tegna's (TGNA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tegna (TGNA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tegna (NYSE: TGNA) was reported by Barrington Research on September 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TGNA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tegna (TGNA)?

A

The stock price for Tegna (NYSE: TGNA) is $22.55 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tegna (TGNA) pay a dividend?

A

The next Tegna (TGNA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) reporting earnings?

A

Tegna’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Tegna (TGNA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tegna.

Q

What sector and industry does Tegna (TGNA) operate in?

A

Tegna is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NYSE.