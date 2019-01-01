QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Bill.com Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software which automates complex back-office financial operations for SMBs. Its artificial-intelligence enabled financial software platform used mostly to build connections between customers, suppliers, and clients. The company's platform generates and process invoices, streamline approvals, send and receive payments, sync with their accounting system, and manage their cash. The firm generates revenue through subscription and transaction fees.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.1800.000 0.1800
REV131.150M156.478M25.328M

Bill.com Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bill.com Holdings (BILL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bill.com Holdings's (BILL) competitors?

A

Other companies in Bill.com Holdings’s space includes: AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), SAP (NYSE:SAP), Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).

Q

What is the target price for Bill.com Holdings (BILL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) was reported by Oppenheimer on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 285.00 expecting BILL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.89% upside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bill.com Holdings (BILL)?

A

The stock price for Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) is $222.84 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bill.com Holdings (BILL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bill.com Holdings.

Q

When is Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) reporting earnings?

A

Bill.com Holdings’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Bill.com Holdings (BILL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bill.com Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Bill.com Holdings (BILL) operate in?

A

Bill.com Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.