|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.180
|0.000
|0.1800
|REV
|131.150M
|156.478M
|25.328M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Bill.com Holdings’s space includes: AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), SAP (NYSE:SAP), Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).
The latest price target for Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) was reported by Oppenheimer on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 285.00 expecting BILL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.89% upside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) is $222.84 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Bill.com Holdings.
Bill.com Holdings’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bill.com Holdings.
Bill.com Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.