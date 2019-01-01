QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Logan Ridge Finance Corp is a business development company that invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. The company invests in performing, well-established middle market businesses that operate across a wide range of industries. It employs fundamental credit analysis, targeting investments in businesses with relatively low levels of cyclicality and operating risk.

Logan Ridge Finance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ: LRFC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Logan Ridge Finance's (LRFC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ: LRFC) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on August 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting LRFC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.49% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC)?

A

The stock price for Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ: LRFC) is $25.1 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Logan Ridge Finance.

Q

When is Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) reporting earnings?

A

Logan Ridge Finance’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Logan Ridge Finance.

Q

What sector and industry does Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) operate in?

A

Logan Ridge Finance is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.