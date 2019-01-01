QQQ
Range
20.96 - 21
Vol / Avg.
680K/1M
Div / Yield
0.72/3.43%
52 Wk
17.32 - 21.14
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
232.26
Open
20.96
P/E
67.65
EPS
0.12
Shares
98.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp is engaged in the ownership and management of industrial buildings subject to long-term net leases, mainly to investment grade tenants. The company's primary business is the ownership of real estate. Its investment focus is to own well-located, modern, single tenant, industrial buildings, leased primarily to investment-grade tenants.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.220
REV40.999M

Analyst Ratings

Monmouth Real Estate Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Monmouth Real Estate (NYSE: MNR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Monmouth Real Estate's (MNR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Monmouth Real Estate (NYSE: MNR) was reported by RBC Capital on September 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting MNR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -9.39% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Monmouth Real Estate (MNR)?

A

The stock price for Monmouth Real Estate (NYSE: MNR) is $20.97 last updated Today at 4:45:06 PM.

Q

Does Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 12, 2021.

Q

When is Monmouth Real Estate (NYSE:MNR) reporting earnings?

A

Monmouth Real Estate’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Monmouth Real Estate.

Q

What sector and industry does Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) operate in?

A

Monmouth Real Estate is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.